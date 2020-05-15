OFFERS
Fri, May 15
Kingman records 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday evening

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 15, 2020 9:05 a.m.

KINGMAN – Nineteen new positive COVID-19 cases were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Thursday, May 14, with 13 of those in the Kingman service area. Also, another Kingman-area resident passed away from complications of the virus.

Five of the new 13 Kingman area cases are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. One is in the 20-44 age range, two are in the 65 and older range, and one each in the 45-54 and 55-65 ranges. Six of the new Kingman cases are in isolation and recovering at home with an investigation pending. Of those, one is under 20, three are in the 20-44 range and two are in the 45-54 range.

The remaining two Kingman cases are in the 65 and older range, hospitalized and linked to another case.

Three new cases were also reported from the Lake Havasu City area, and are all linked to another case, in isolation and recovering at home. One is in the 45-54 age range, while the other two are in the 65 and older age range.

North County – communities in the Arizona Strip -- recorded three new cases, all individuals in the 20-44 age range. Two are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The third is in isolation and recovering at home with an investigation pending.

There have now been 236 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Mohave County. The Kingman service area has 160 cases with 20 deaths, Lake Havasu City 50 including four deaths and Bullhead City 19 with one death. The Arizona Strip has seven cases.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Friday, May 15 that it had tested 1,127 individuals with 85 positive cases and 10 adults currently hospitalized. There were 128 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 2,866 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

Information about the number of individuals who have recovered from the virus is not tabulated. The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

At 8 a.m. Friday AZDHS was reporting 12,674 cases and 624 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.4 million cases and 85,427 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that individuals who go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

