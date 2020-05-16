OFFERS
Sat, May 16
Weather  88.0° weather icon
2 more Kingman COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday, May 15

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 11:50 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman service area recorded eight additional COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths the evening of Friday, May 15.

Of the two deaths, one individual was in the 55-64 age range and the other in the 65-74 age range. Both were linked to another confirmed case.

Four of the new Kingman cases are in the 20-44 range while another is in the 55-64 range. All five are in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. Of the remaining three cases, one is in the 20-44 age range and two in the 55-64 range. Investigations are pending in the last three cases.

There are now 168 cases in the Kingman service area with 22 deaths, 50 in Lake Havasu City including four deaths, 19 in Bullhead City with one death and seven in the Arizona Strip. Mohave County now has 244 cases and 27 deaths.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Saturday, May 16 that it had tested 1,309 individuals with 95 positive cases and 10 adults currently hospitalized. There were 168 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,071 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

At 8 a.m. Saturday AZDHS was reporting 13,169 cases and 651 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.45 million cases and 82,030 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

