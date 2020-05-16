OFFERS
3 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 16, 2020 5:28 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, May 16, 2020 5:54 PM

KINGMAN – Three more Kingman-area residents succumbed to complications from COVID-19 on Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15.

Two of the deceased were adults in the 55-64 age range, the youngest yet to die from the virus in the vast Kingman service area. The other patient was in the 65-74 age range, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The county also reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, including 21 in the Kingman area. Two of the Kingman patients are hospitalized.

There have now been 244 cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths recorded in the county since March 24, including 168 cases and 22 deaths in Kingman.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Lake Havasu City has had 50 confirmed cases and four deaths, while there have been 19 cases and one death in the Bullhead City Service area. The communities in the Arizona Strip have recorded seven cases.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Saturday afternoon that 3,202 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus. Information on the number of patients who have recovered is not released.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting the afternoon of Saturday, May 16 that 13,631 Arizonans have contracted the virus, and 679 have died.

Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.5 million cases and more than 87,000 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Health officials advise wearing a mask when going out in public, and maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others.

State