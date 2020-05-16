City delays sales tax initiative

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council had been discussing the need for additional revenue streams, most notably another swing at a sales tax increase, for pavement preservation work since the beginning of 2020. But now, due to COVID-19 considerations, Kingman voters aren’t likely to see such a measure until 2022.

The city had eyed a sales tax increase ballot measure for 2021 due to the passage of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act, which repealed the 1% sales tax increase approved by council in August 2017 and ratified in January 2018. It also requires that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the residents of Kingman for a vote.

Now, it looks like that won’t happen for another two years.

“Our effort and willingness to talk about any kind of increase in taxes, we’ve talked about it and felt like we wanted to present that the sales tax initiative that we have been discussing be delayed a year and taken to the voters in 2022 instead of 2021,” City Manager Ron Foggin told city council during a recent budget work session.

The city manager advised waiting to continue the tax increase discussion until the city has some idea of what economic recovery from the pandemic may look like.

“I agree that this is not the year to take a sales tax initiative to the voters,” said Mayor Jen Miles. “I think there’s been too much pain, too much suffering from unemployment, from businesses being hit. I’ve thought about this a great deal, too, because I know we’re moving in that direction out of necessity for repairing our roads. But I think this is not the election cycle to do it.”

That sentiment was echoed by Councilwoman Jamie Scott Stehly, who also noted concerns regarding streets.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said after voicing her agreement with the city manager and mayor. “I don’t know how our streets are going to make it another two years, and I can’t image what the cost is going to go up to, the annual need, by putting it off for two more. So that’s a really unfortunate situation, but I agree, we cannot go to the taxpayers right now and ask them to vote for this. It’s just not an appropriate time.”

But Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter advised that the city not lie dormant on the tax and pavement preservation issue in the coming two years.

“I would hope that the city would take the opportunity over this next two years to really drive that point home, with infographics, with public information, to the point that people are sick of hearing about it and they get it, really get it, in 2 years,” he said. “I think there’s enough opportunity to educate over and over and over again; just hammer that message in for the next two years.”