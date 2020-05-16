It’s virtually time for a virtual graduation: Kingman and Lee Williams Class of 2020 graduation videos debut online this week

Things are not the same for those who graduate from high school this year. But graduating during a pandemic isn’t all bad, it turns out.

“In a way, it is a unique opportunity,” said Lee Williams High School Principal Scott Taylor.

“Not too often do students get to have a professionally videoed and photographed graduation. We have every single person coming here: valedictorians, salutatorians and the bell ringers,” the principal said from the football field, where graduates came individually to be photographed and filmed for the graduation video.

The bell ringers are the top 11 Lee Williams grads, and the gesture commemorates the 11 firefighters that perished in Kingman on July 5, 1973, when a railroad car containing propane caught fire and exploded. Among the dead was Richard Lee Williams, then the high school principal and a volunteer firefighter.

“We will put it all together,” Taylor said about the school’s virtual graduation set for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. It will be livestreamed on YouTube, and on the school and district websites. “At the end of the day, while you don’t have a live graduation, you don’t have the audience, but you get to take away that video that you have for the rest of your life.”

Seniors at Kingman Academy of Learning wouldn’t agree. Eighty percent of the Class of 2020 voted to hold a traditional graduation at a later date, Principal Jennifer Perea said.

“We have a committee made up of eight seniors,” she said. “We also put the issue to vote via Google.”

Seniors had two options: A virtual graduation on the originally set date or a traditional graduation later in the summer. Right now, the Academy is considering two dates: June 20 or, if that’s not possible, Aug. 1.

“Our students want to walk across the stage,” Perea said.

She added that if the August date proves impossible, too, the school will opt for a drive-thru graduation, with students going straight from their vehicles to the stage and back.





On Thursday, May 21 at sunset the Academy will hold an awards ceremony and a traditional annual rally – all drive-thru.

“I was bombed; it’s super sad,” said KAOL senior class President Connor Alleman. “But there is nothing we can do and I think the school’s acted smart.”

Alleman said he is pretty happy with how the schools are stepping up – not only his, but schools in general. No prom or no graduation is sad but not the biggest deal in the world, he said.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen,” he said about the June date. But he was very excited for the award night.

“We will be wearing caps and gowns,” he said. “Each student will be in their own car. We will have dinner at sunset.”

Kingman High School opted for a virtual graduation, scheduled for Monday, May 18 for 7 p.m. to be broadcast on YouTube, and the school and district websites.

“We had all students over at various times,” said KHS Assistant Principal and the man in charge of the graduation, John Venenga. “We have great seniors this year. We recorded speeches, the pledge of allegiance, both with students and staff members.”

It took two days but they all showed up, Venenga said. And while they won’t get to walk across the tage, each student will receive a video package.

Lee Williams High School devoted the first week of May to host all 280 graduating students and their families at the football field while following social distancing guidelines. Students came dressed in their caps and gowns. The first day, Monday, May 4, was challenging because the 11 top students were at the school at the same time to ring the bell.

“Eleven is an important number in our high school,” Taylor said on Wednesday, May 13, before taking The Miner to the field to meet some graduates. “We always say: ‘Be at eleven.’”

Then he stepped forward to congratulate one of the students, Eric Aymong, and his family.

Aymong is graduating with an award for fire science. He is planning to spend the next two years at Mohave Community College and then decide what’s next.

“It was definitely interesting,” he said about a graduation without a graduation experience. “They did pretty good, they could have done slightly better.”

Aymong said what is missing is not being able to walk across the stage and be handed a diploma.

That is common complaint, Taylor said. Another is not being able to say goodbye to the teachers.

“At first, they were mad, which is understandable,” Venenga said about the Kingman High School seniors. “But then they realized that we are doing what we can in this situation, and they have been great.”





“Nothing takes the place of lice graduation, right,” LWHS principal Taylor said. “Lee Williams usually puts on a fantastic graduation. It’s like a college graduation. It is special, it takes a couple of hours.”

At the same time, there are not many recordings from Lee Williams High School graduations. There is one from 1989, which is, ironically, the year Taylor graduated, and another from 2019.

“There might be some [recordings] that are floating around but there are not that many,” Taylor said.

The 2020 video will be special and carefully prepared. The online event will be promoted by yard signs distributed among graduates’ families and friends to encourage Kingman to watch.

The school will also provide three stages for photo opportunities for graduates and their families on graduation day, May 20.

“We will set it all up, all the chairs, the lights will be on,” Taylor said. “We are trying very hard.”

The school also plans to put the graduation video on the district and county websites.

Taylor said the kids seem satisfied. “We had a few students that were very pessimistic about this and now they come forward and say: ‘Wow that was really quite an experience.’”

Taylor said he has a feeling that when students see the final product, they will ask for a virtual – in addition to a live – graduation every year.

“I see this as an absolute win,” said Spencer Michelson, who graduates this year. His immediate after-graduation plans? Go to work, find something to enjoy and study in that field. Then go from there.

“I don’t get to sit through a ceremony,” Michelson said. “I would probably fall asleep. And I get to tell my grandchildren about it: ‘Back in the day, when I graduated, I didn’t have a fancy ceremony.’ It’s not as bad as I expected.”