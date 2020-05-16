OFFERS
Kingman City Council to consider Stockton Hill safety measures

Kingman City Council will consider safety improvements to Stockton Hill Road between Detroit and Airway avenues at its meeting on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 4:44 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman City Council will meet electronically due to COVID-19 considerations at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19.

Stockton Hill Road could receive additional safety measures by way of the Highway Safety Improvement Project between Detroit and Airway avenues.

If approved by council, the work will cost nearly $584,000. However, Kingman was originally required to match approximately $20,500, but that match has been reduced to $7,108.

The work would include four automated speed feedback signs, left-turn arrows at an unidentified signalized intersection, reflective borders on signal back-plates and more.

Council will also consider the purchase of equipment for Kingman Police Department K9 units including bumper lights, light bars, control hubs, speakers and sirens at a cost of about $65,500.

The City of Kingman Water Division has budgeted for equipment specific to automated meter reading. The equipment will help the city implement a “smart meter” system, which is expected to improve efficiency and resiliency of the system. The cost is about $500,000.

Council will also consider approval of an agreement with Kittelson and Associates for the Kingman Area Regional Transit Study Project. The study and associated agreement will cost $149,673 from the KART Transit Study Grant Fund. The study will include an evaluation of current services; a short-range, 5-year plan; and a long-range, 10-year plan.

The only new business to be undertaken by council was requested by Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter. Lingenfelter has requested a discussion on annexation of Kingman Airport and Industrial Park Phase 2 to include available long-term funding mechanisms and possible revenue sources.

Also at the meeting, department heads will present reports to council on Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, community branding and the solid waste rate study, for which results are now available from Willdan Financial Services.

To watch the council meeting, go to https://bit.ly/2KUOP9C.

Information provided by City of Kingman

