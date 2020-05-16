OFFERS
Sat, May 16
Kingman city parks are open again

Ramadas and ballfields will once again be available for rent, and basketball hoops open, when the city reopens its parks Saturday, May 16. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – City of Kingman parks reopened Saturday, May 16, but pools and splash pads won’t be up and running until May 25.

Upon the opening of city parks, tennis courts will be available, and basketball hoops will be reinstalled.

The skate park, 3115 Fairgrounds Blvd., will also open, and playground equipment will be available for use, the city wrote in a news release.

Ramadas and ballfields will once again be able to be rented, so long as CDC social distancing guidelines are followed.

Recreation programs are set to resume in June, with class sizes reduced to 10 or less for indoor activities. For those classes, parents will be permitted to drop off and pick up outside facility doors.

City employees are working with league and tournament representatives regarding use and requirements for fields and facilities.

With the opening of the city’s parks, the city reminded its residents of a few recommendations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those include washing hands regularly; refraining from touching eyes, nose and mouth; not making contact with sick individuals, canceling gatherings of 10 or more people; and staying home when sick.

Questions can be directed to the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

