Mohave Electric Cooperative offering payment plans

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative is extending its temporary moratorium on residential disconnects through May 22, MEC wrote in a news release.

Members who are unable to pay their electric bill due to the COVID situation are urged to contact MEC to enroll in a payment plan before disconnects resume.

Member service representatives can be reached at 928-763-1100 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.