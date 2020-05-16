OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 16
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Electric Cooperative offering payment plans

Mohave Electric Cooperative is extending its temporary moratorium on residential disconnects through May 22. (Miner file photo)

Mohave Electric Cooperative is extending its temporary moratorium on residential disconnects through May 22. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 4:51 p.m.

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Electric Cooperative is extending its temporary moratorium on residential disconnects through May 22, MEC wrote in a news release.

Members who are unable to pay their electric bill due to the COVID situation are urged to contact MEC to enroll in a payment plan before disconnects resume.

Member service representatives can be reached at 928-763-1100 Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mohave Electric Cooperative temporarily suspends residential disconnects until May 6, 2020
Mohave Electric Cooperative wants to conduct business by phone if possible
Mohave Electric Cooperative warns of scam
Mohave County electric utilities work with customers amidst coronavirus concerns
Mohave Electric Cooperative postpones district and annual meetings
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State