Mohave County nonprofits receive grants to help intellectually and developmentally disabled

KINGMAN – Mohave County ARC in Kingman has received $2,480 to purchase iPads, craft supplies and exercise supplies to assist during the health crisis the 50 individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities the organization serves.

The equipment and supplies will help ease social isolation among the disable population while temporarily sheltering at home.

“The goal is to help keep people engaged who are in group homes and similar settings and who've lost access to their regular day programs,” said Jon Meyers, executive director of ARC of Arizona.

The iPads will be loaned to individuals who do not have online video access so they can participate in virtual activities and programs produced by Mohave County Arc in place of regular day treatment services, according to an ARC of Arizona news release.

The stipend is one of six grants for rural areas in Arizona, one of two in Mohave County, and part of $59,000 in grants issued to 28 disability providers across the state by ARC of Arizona, which administrated the grant program. Funding was provided by the Arizona Developmental Disabilities Planning Council and the Arizona Community Foundation.

Milemarkers Therapy Inc. of Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City was the other local recipient, garnering $2,130 for iPads to loan to confined families in rural settings for telehealth services. Other grants were awarded to similar organizations in Show Low, Cottonwood, Hereford and the Navajo Nation.

“Experiencing change in normal routines and social isolation away from some friends and loved ones are major sources of anxiety for many,” said Glenn Wike, senior director of strategy and public policy at ACF.

More than 70 organizations applied for funding. Recipients include group homes, day programs and in-home therapy providers, the Arc of Arizona wrote in the release. Overall, at least 1,521 individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities will be immediately impacted, or organization noted.

Information provided by ARC of Arizona