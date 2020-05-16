OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, May 16
Weather  70.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Evelyn Barg

Evelyn Barg

Evelyn Barg

Originally Published: May 16, 2020 4:55 p.m.

Evelyn Barg, 92, was called home to Heaven to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. She died peacefully at White Cliffs Assisted Living Facility, where she resided for the past 2-1/2 years.

Evelyn was born on June 16, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the daughter and only child of Stephen and Clara (Druminski) Martz. She attended Lutheran elementary and high school in Milwaukee. She received her B.S. in Chemistry from the University of Wisconsin. She taught chemistry for a few years before marrying Donald E. Barg, and the marriage was blessed with two children.

Several relocations meant living in various states with 63 years spent in Liverpool, New York. Central to Evelyn’s life was her Savior. She and her husband were founding and active members of the Cross of Christ Church, Liverpool, New York. Since moving to Arizona in 2017, she became a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Kingman, Arizona.

Evelyn was a sweet, gentle, quiet woman, loved by all who knew her.

In addition to church activities, her interests included being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, travel, and spending time at the family camp at Lorton Lake.

Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Gale A. (Michael) Dom; daughter-in-law Deborah Barg; grandchildren Michael (Amy) Barg, Gregory (Stephanie) Barg, and Kelly Barg; and seven great-grandchildren, Jackson, Tucker, Maxwell, Audrey, Ellery, Madelyn and Kymani Barg. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Barg and son Douglas A. Barg.

Services will take place at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Kingman, Arizona on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a FREE card to the family, go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary | Violet Hanna Rettmann
Obituaries for May 4, 2005
Obituary: Judy Mae Allen
Obituary: Carol Jean Urquhart
Obituary: Virtie Belle Holtzen

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State