5 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17

KINGMAN – The Kingman service area recorded five more COVID-19 cases this past weekend, bringing the local total to 173 and the county’s to 249.

Two additional cases were reported Saturday, May 16. Both are in the 20-44 age range, in isolation and recovering at home. One is linked to another case, while the investigation is pending in the other.

Of the three cases reported Sunday, May 17, two are in the 20-44 age range. One is hospitalized and linked to another confirmed case, while the second is in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case. The third new case is an individual in the 65 and older range who is in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

There are now 173 confirmed cases in Kingman with 22 deaths, 50 in Lake Havasu City including four deaths, 19 in Bullhead City with one death and seven cases in the communities in the north part of the county, including the Arizona Strip.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista. Information on the number of patients who have recovered is not released.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Monday, May 18 that it has tested 1,394 individuals with 101 positive cases and 12 adults currently hospitalized. There were 48 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,372 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

At 9 a.m. Monday AZDHS was reporting 14,170 cases and 686 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting nearly 1.5 million cases and 88,719 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.