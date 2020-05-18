National Weather Service issues Red Flag fire warning for Kingman area for May 18

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag fire warning for the Kingman area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, May 18 due to expected strong winds.

Today’s high is forecast at 85 degrees, paired with winds of 17 to 25 mph. However, winds could gust as high as 38 mph, according to NWS. Winds will die down a bit in the evening, which will have a low of around 52 degrees. Winds will continue to blow from 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

The Red Flag warning, which means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring or will occur shortly, comes as a pacific storm system continues to bring windy conditions to the area. The area of Mohave County with the highest threat is the Arizona Strip, the agency wrote.

NWS noted that any fires that develop during this time are likely to spread rapidly. As such, outdoor burning is not recommended.

On Friday, May 15, Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop signed a proclamation imposing a prohibition on open fires, campfires and permissible consumer fireworks on private and public lands in unincorporated areas of Mohave County. The proclamation came as the Mohave County Emergency Management Office determined that a fire emergency exists.

While the warning expires at 8 p.m. Monday, winds could also gust as high as 28 mph on Tuesday, May 19.

Information provided by the National Weather Service