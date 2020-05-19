Free Kingman Area Regional Transit rides continue
KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit will continue free fares for the remainder of May, after which the policy will be reviewed every two weeks. KART will continue to follow CDC guidelines with no more than 10 people – nine passengers plus the driver.
“To reduce the impact that this will have on passengers that may have to be turned away, KART will continue operating on Saturdays to allow the resources to provide a second bus (shadow bus), 30 minutes behind on the busier Green and Yellow routes,” the city wrote in a news release. However, the shadow bus service is subject to vehicle and driver availability, and service levels will again be re-evaluated every two weeks.
KART is aware it will not always be possible to maintain recommended social distancing, but asks riders to comply with the requirements for the health and safety of the traveling public
All routes will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. KART dispatch can be reached at (928) 681-7433 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
- Christopher Pimienta found, on his way home
- Shear Terror? Kingman salons reopen in pandemic era
- Kingman area COVID-19 count continues to rise
- Topock woman arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder
- Friends, family of Christopher Pimienta seek their loved one
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mark Anthony Baldonado pleads guilty to first-degree murder
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County may ask police to enforce business compliance
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: