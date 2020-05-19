OFFERS
Free Kingman Area Regional Transit rides continue

Kingman Area Regional Transit will offer free fares for the remainder of the month of May due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 19, 2020 4:03 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Area Regional Transit will continue free fares for the remainder of May, after which the policy will be reviewed every two weeks. KART will continue to follow CDC guidelines with no more than 10 people – nine passengers plus the driver.

“To reduce the impact that this will have on passengers that may have to be turned away, KART will continue operating on Saturdays to allow the resources to provide a second bus (shadow bus), 30 minutes behind on the busier Green and Yellow routes,” the city wrote in a news release. However, the shadow bus service is subject to vehicle and driver availability, and service levels will again be re-evaluated every two weeks.

KART is aware it will not always be possible to maintain recommended social distancing, but asks riders to comply with the requirements for the health and safety of the traveling public

All routes will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. KART dispatch can be reached at (928) 681-7433 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

