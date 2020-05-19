Mohave Community College giving students 100% of CARES Act funding

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will receive more than $1.9 million as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. Although the college is only required to distribute half of the money directly to students, the college will give all of it to MCC students, MCC wrote in a news release.

“We feel that distributing this money evenly among as many eligible MCC students as possible will have the most powerful positive impact on them and our communities during this crisis,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said.

The college has already distributed $500 and $750 payments to students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in spring semester at the college, for a total of more than $1 million. Most eligible students will receive $500.

Eligible Career and Technical Education students and Allied Health students will receive $750. CTE and Allied Health students are receiving more because their out-of-pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees, the news release explained. More money will be distributed to eligible students this summer.

The CARES Act is federal legislation that provides a variety of financial support to individuals and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that provides more than $14 billion in emergency funding to higher education in the U.S. Of those funds, more than $6 billion must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the health crisis.

MCC aid will help eligible students pay for items like food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

The federal government allows colleges and universities to use half of the money to cover institutional costs associated with changes in the delivery of instruction due to the virus. “Since the college faculty and staff were already well-positioned to transition most classes to online learning formats, the college determined that providing 100% of the funding to students who meet eligibility requirements will provide the biggest benefit to students and our communities,” MCC wrote.

Information provided by Mohave Community College