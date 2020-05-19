OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 19
Weather  66.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave Community College giving students 100% of CARES Act funding

Mohave Community College is supporting students by giving them all of the money the school received from the federal CARES ACT pandemic relief bill. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Mohave Community College is supporting students by giving them all of the money the school received from the federal CARES ACT pandemic relief bill. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Originally Published: May 19, 2020 1:15 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College will receive more than $1.9 million as part of the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. Although the college is only required to distribute half of the money directly to students, the college will give all of it to MCC students, MCC wrote in a news release.

“We feel that distributing this money evenly among as many eligible MCC students as possible will have the most powerful positive impact on them and our communities during this crisis,” MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein said.

The college has already distributed $500 and $750 payments to students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in spring semester at the college, for a total of more than $1 million. Most eligible students will receive $500.

Eligible Career and Technical Education students and Allied Health students will receive $750. CTE and Allied Health students are receiving more because their out-of-pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees, the news release explained. More money will be distributed to eligible students this summer.

The CARES Act is federal legislation that provides a variety of financial support to individuals and organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that provides more than $14 billion in emergency funding to higher education in the U.S. Of those funds, more than $6 billion must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the health crisis.

MCC aid will help eligible students pay for items like food, housing, course materials, technology, health care and childcare.

The federal government allows colleges and universities to use half of the money to cover institutional costs associated with changes in the delivery of instruction due to the virus. “Since the college faculty and staff were already well-positioned to transition most classes to online learning formats, the college determined that providing 100% of the funding to students who meet eligibility requirements will provide the biggest benefit to students and our communities,” MCC wrote.

Information provided by Mohave Community College

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

College Corner: Friday, January 30, 2009
MCC Bursar’s Office wins ACE Award for third consecutive year
Local college students receive financial aid later this school year
Student loan defaults down at Mohave Community College
College Corner: Friday, May 1, 2009
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State