Mohave County awarded COVID-19 relief, food and shelter funding

KINGMAN – Mohave County has been awarded approximately $107,000 from the federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program, in addition to $153,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security act.

Congress has appropriated $125 million to supplement and expand emergency food and shelter programs, the county wrote in a news release. In addition to that, EFSP was appropriated supplemental funds under the CARES Act in fiscal year 2020 in the amount of $200 million.

Of that $125 million, Mohave County has been notified of an award of $107,371 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. An additional $153,080 has been awarded to Mohave County from CARES funding. The awards were based on the county’s total number of unemployed/poverty level persons as compared to the total number of unemployed/poverty level persons in all qualifying jurisdictions.

The selection was made by a national board chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and consists of representatives from The Salvation Army; American Red Cross; United Jewish Communities; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the U.S.A., and United Way of America.

The board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

“To facilitate the funding, a local board composed of representatives invited from The Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, United Way of America, Local Jewish Communities, Local Government, Indian Tribes, and a homeless person advocate will determine how the monies awarded to Mohave County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations in the county,” the release noted.

The local board is responsible for recommending which agencies will receive money, and any additional money that becomes available under this phase of the program.

“Funded agencies, known as Local Recipient Organizations, use EFSP supplemental funds for mass shelter, mass feeding, food distribution through pantries and food banks, one-month utility payments to prevent service disconnects, one month rent/mortgage assistance to prevent evictions, or assistance for people leaving shelters to establish stable living conditions,” the release explained.

The Mohave County Board has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Lake Havasu Community Food Bank; Westcare/Safehouse of Bullhead City; Lake Havasu Interagency Council; Kingman Area Food Bank; Kingman Aid to Abused People; Salvation Army of Lake Havasu City; Salvation Army of Bullhead City; Salvation Army of Kingman; Kingman WACOG; Bullhead City WACOG; Lake Havasu City WACOG; Fort Mohave Indian Tribe; Cornerstone Mission; St. Vincent de Paul; Bullhead City Food Bank; First Assembly of God; Our Lady of the Lake of Lake Havasu City; and the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center.

Organizations may apply for the EFSP funds with the understanding that funding is not guaranteed. Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local governmental and private organizations applying for funds must be nonprofit, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a voluntary board if they are a private voluntary organization.

“Qualifying organizations in the county are urged to apply,” the county wrote.



Jazmyne Tarkowski, emergency management technician, said “the Emergency Food and Shelter Grant is one of my most favored opportunities in which to be a part. This year, we will be able to help provide a total of $260,451 to organizations within Mohave County, whether nonprofit or governmental that help assist our community.

“These funds are used to provide the following: food, in the form of served meals or groceries; lodging in a mass shelter or hotel; one month's rent or mortgage payment; one month's utility bill; and equipment necessary to feed or shelter people, with up to a $300 limit per item.’

Tarkowski also encouraged qualifying organizations to apply.

“I encourage any organization that may believe that it could qualify, to immediately apply or to reach out to me directly with any questions,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for those organizations that are offering emergency food and shelter in the Mohave County area. I want to thank our community partners that are assisting in this pandemic and their efforts that have been expanded to help reach those in need.”

Organizations wishing to apply for funding must apply no later than Thursday, May 21. The application can be emailed to the organization, and then completed and emailed back.

For more information, contact byron.steward@mohavecounty.us or jazmyne.tarkowski@mohavecounty.us. The Mohave County Department of Risk Management can be reached at 928-753-0739 ext. 4607, and by fax at 928-718-4974.

The Local Board will hold a teleconference meeting open to the public at which it will allocate EFSP funds at 2 p.m. May 27. The meeting will be hosted by Mohave County Department of Risk and Emergency Management.

New applicant LROs must attend the allocations meeting or risk loss of funding. To request an application or to obtain further information on the program, contact Byron Steward or Jazmyne Tarkowski.

Information provided by Mohave County