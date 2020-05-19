Mohave County COVID case count clears 250

KINGMAN – Zero deaths and only 11 new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Mohave County between Saturday, May 16 and Monday, May 18.

Seven of the 11 new cases were logged in the Kingman service area, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health. Only one of the new Kingman patients, an adult in the 20-44 age range, required hospitalization.

That brings the confirmed case count to 255 in the county since the first case was recorded on March 24. There have been 27 deaths countywide, and 73 patients have recovered, which means county health officials have completed their investigation of the case.

The Kingman area has been hit the hardest, with 175 cases and 22 deaths. There have been 52 confirmed cases and four deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and 20 cases and one death in the Bullhead City service area. There have also been eight cases logged in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,614 Mohave County residents have been tested for the disease.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 14,566 cases and 704 deaths the afternoon of Tuesday, May 19. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.5 million positive cases and nearly 91,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.