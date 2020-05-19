Obituary | Locadia (Lottie) Schall

Locadia (Lottie) Schall, age 96, was born in New Jersey on Feb. 28, 1924. She went to be with her Beautiful Savior on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Lottie became an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church after arriving in Kingman in 2010.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a sister and a brother, a nephew and a niece, and her beloved son-in-law, Jason T. Rhodes. She is survived by a sister, brother, two sisters-in-law, numerous nieces and nephews and her only child, Linda Schall Rhodes.

Lottie was a popular resident at the Desert Highlands Care Center and was known there and elsewhere for her lovely smile.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at a later date.