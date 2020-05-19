OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 19
Powerhouse sign lighting slated in Kingman

Kingman’s newest neon sign, located at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, rises 30 feet into the air and includes a Route 66 shield. The sign will be formally unveiled at a lighting ceremony set for 7 p.m. today at 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: May 19, 2020 3:53 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will officially unveil the new neon sign at the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave., at a lighting ceremony set for 7 p.m. today, Wednesday, May 20.

The neon sign boasts flashing lights, and was described in a visitor center news release as a “mid-century modern masterpiece.”

It rises 30 feet from the ground and includes an iconic Route 66 shield topped by yellow spheres that the visitor center wrote is “like a martini held by ol’ Blue Eyes himself. Yes, even Sinatra would agree it’s impressive like that,” the release noted.

Staff considered other iconic landmarks such as the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign and the Hollywood sign, along with Twin Arrows and Roy’s Cafe.

Matt Phillips of Legacy Signs of Kingman was the first to respond to the city’s call for help with the project.

Phillips presented a few conceptual renderings and it wasn’t long before a winning design was chosen.

“I thought of the Jetsons, of the 1950s and how neon was a major part of signs at the time,” Phillips said in the news release. “That inspired me in this design and I’ve always wanted to make a sign this cool.”

Work on the sign began in late 2019, and Legacy Signs has continued the work in spite of some setbacks.

The sign was conceptualized and constructed by Legacy Signs, electrified by Walker Electric, and paid for through the City of Kingman’s Tourism budget with a major contribution from the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.

The city will host a live Facebook stream of the first lighting of the sign at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. The lighting itself, set for 7:30 p.m., will be followed by a performance by singer-writer Chris Commisso, who will incorporate music from every era of the Mother Road.

Information provided by the Kingman Office of Tourism

