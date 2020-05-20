Kingman area records 3 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – The Mohave County COVID-19 count has reached 260 following the Tuesday, May 19 announcement that five new cases had been reported, including three in the sprawling Kingman service area.

Two of the new Kingman cases have pending contact investigations, and involve individuals in the 30-39 and 80-89 age ranges. The third case is in the 0-18 range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

Of the remaining two new cases, one is from the Bullhead City service area, in the 0-18 range, and in isolation and recovering at home. The last new case is from the Lake Havasu City service area, in the 40-49 range, in isolation and recovering at home, and linked to another case.

There have now been 178 confirmed cases in the Kingman service area including 22 deaths, 53 in the Lake Havasu City area with four deaths, 21 in Bullhead City including one death and eight cases in the Arizona Strip. As of Monday, May 18, 73 patients from Mohave County have recovered from the virus, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Kingman Regional Medical Center was reporting the morning of Wednesday, May 20 that it has tested 1,457 individuals with 101 positive cases and 12 adults currently hospitalized. There were 89 test results pending. In all, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,837 Mohave County residents have been tested for the virus.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday AZDHS was reporting 14,897 cases and 747 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.5 million cases and 91,798 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.