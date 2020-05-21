OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 21
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Charges dropped against Lake Mohave Ranchos fire chief

Timothy Dean Bonnee (MCSO)

Timothy Dean Bonnee (MCSO)

Originally Published: May 21, 2020 4:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Timothy Dean Bonnee, 40, of Kingman, is no longer facing misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

The charges were dismissed on Tuesday, May 19, according to court documents. Bonnee, chief of the Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District, had been placed on administrative leave following his Thursday, April 23 arrest.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Roosevelt Street on April 23 to a report of a physical altercation, which initially led to Bonnee’s arrest.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District chief arrested, placed on leave
Kingman Police make arrests for assault, domestic violence and aggravated DUI
Rifle shot missed roommate, hits apartment building
Drunk diabetic injures Mohave County deputy's finger
Mohave 911: Thursday, January 6, 2010
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State