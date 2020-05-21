City of Kingman offices closed, pools open Memorial Day Monday, May 25

KINGMAN – City of Kingman offices will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Monday, May 25, but that day will also see the opening of aquatics facilities albeit with limited capacity.

Aquatics facilities will operate from 1-5 p.m. Monday, May 25 through Saturday, May 30 due to limited staffing. The city wrote in a news release that hours of operations may change as staff is expanded. However, Centennial Pool will only accommodate 120 people at this time, and Grandview Pool 35 people.

The city is following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety guidelines in opening the facilities. Lines into the facilities, at concessions, slides and diving boards will be spaced 6 feet apart, and Plexiglas has been installed at concession areas, and at front and back entrances. Restrooms, along with showers, have dividers, and all handwashing stations have soap, the city wrote.

Food locations and areas that may have frequently-touched surfaces will now have hand sanitizer stations. Lawn chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart, and tables will be for families who can retain the recommended social distancing.

Disinfecting will take place every 30 minutes, or after each scheduled session. Swim lesson participants will also be spaced 6 feet apart. City staff have been trained and will be equipped with proper personal protective equipment.

Also, there will be no residential or commercial trash service on Monday due to the holiday, and Monday and Tuesday customers are instructed to place their cans out one day late.

Kingman Area Regional Transit won’t be operating on Monday.

Information provided by the City of Kingman