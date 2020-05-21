OFFERS
Mohave County community cleanups canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

Cleanups slated for several Mohave County communities have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

Cleanups slated for several Mohave County communities have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 21, 2020 4:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Golden Shores area community cleanup scheduled for May 30 has been postponed in keeping with recommendations of county and federal health officials, Mohave County announced in a news release.

Cleanups slated for Kingman, Golden Valley, Scenic and White Hills have also been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The events will be rescheduled for a later date.

Information provided by Mohave County

