New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off

KINGMAN – Another Kingman-area resident has died from complications from COVID-19, but statistics issued by the Mohave County Department of Public Health indicate that the number of new cases in the county may be falling.

The Kingman-area death was reported Wednesday, May 20, and involved a patient in the 50-59 age range.

Of the 15 new cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday, May 19-20, 11 were in the Kingman service area. Only one of the new Kingman patients, an adult in the 50-59 age range, is hospitalized.

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, May 21 county health officials have reported 270 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths in the county. Of those, 186 cases and 23 deaths have been logged in Kingman.

As of Monday, May 18, 73 patients from Mohave County have recovered from the virus, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 3,979 county residents have been tested.

At 4 p.m. Thursday AZDHS was reporting 15,315 cases and 763 deaths in Arizona. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and 93,803 deaths.

There were 49 new cases in Mohave County in the seven-day period ending Monday, May 18, compared to 61 cases in the seven-day period ending May 11.