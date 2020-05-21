OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 21
Weather  73.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Jeremiah Johnathan Raines

Jeremiah Johnathan Raines

Jeremiah Johnathan Raines

Originally Published: May 21, 2020 5:24 p.m.

Feb. 10, 1975 - April 24, 2020

It is with great sadness to express the sudden passing of Jeremy J. Raines.

Jeremy passed away at the home he shared with his girlfriend on Friday, April 24, 2020, at the age of 45.

Jeremiah J. Raines was born in Kingman, Arizona on Feb. 10, 1975 to John “Mac” and Loretta Raines. Born and raised in Kingman, Jeremy was adventurous and outgoing. He loved skate boarding, camping, big trucks and just hanging out with his friends. He graduated with his class in 1992.

Through the years Jeremy acquired many skills. He was a hard worker and was very proud of his accomplishments. Jeremy’s most proud time was working for Lake Havasu Fire and Protection, installing, testing and repairing fire sprinklers throughout Mohave County.

Jeremy was very intelligent, in every aspect of life. There was nothing Jeremy could not do. He could fix, make and build anything. With Jeremy’s knowledge and imagination, his ability to master whatever he attempted was priceless.

Jeremy’s generosity was endless. He would be the first one there to help in any way he could. His gentle, kind and caring nature gained him the love and respect from all of those around him.

The sudden passing of Jeremy Raines has brought extreme sadness to all those who knew and loved him. His kind and caring nature touched the lives and hearts of many people, especially those he grew up with. As for their life path, they walked together. To them, Jeremy was more than just a friend. Jeremy will never be forgotten. His memory will forever live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew him and loved him.

RIP my friend.

Jeremy is survived by the love of his life, Denise Weems, of 14 years; his son, his world, his rock, his reason, Bailey J. Raines; and many, many friends.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his father; John Mac Raines; his loving mother, Loretta

Chamberlain (Beauregard); stepfather Alan Chamberlain; and his very good friend, Chris Gillespie.

Baby, I will forever love you. I miss you, (everyday).

“Good night, my love”...

A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 4410 N. Glen Road, Kingman.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Chamberlain / Lewis
Obituary | Jeremy Scott Standlee
Obituary: Helen Louise Chamberlain
Obituary: Helen Louise Chamberlain
Obituary | Alan Howard Chamberlain

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State