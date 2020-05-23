COVID-19 takes 2 more lives in Kingman, case count nears 300

KINGMAN – Two more Kingman area residents perished and another is hospitalized from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Thursday, May 21. One of the patients was in the 30-39 age range, while the other was age 80-89.

The county also announced 24 new and confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday and Friday, May 21-22. Seventeen of those cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area.

Since the first case was recorded in Mohave County on March 24, there have been 203 confirmed cases and 23 deaths in Kingman, and 295 cases and 31 deaths in the county.

As of Monday, May 18, 73 patients from Mohave County had recovered from the virus, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. Recovery figures are updated weekly.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,274 county residents have been tested for the virus.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 16,039 cases and 799 deaths at noon on Saturday, May 23. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.6 million cases and 96,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.