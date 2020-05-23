Mohave County residents ease into summer

KINGMAN – Pools will open for the summer, and the sacrifices of Americans who died in wars will be honored on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, as Mohave County eases into summer during a coronavirus pandemic.

For those who plan to travel, gasoline is cheaper than it’s been in more than a decade. Motorists were paying less than $1.80 per gallon for regular unleaded in Kingman, and about 20 cents less in Golden Valley, on Saturday, May 23, according to gasbuddy.com.

But most folks will stay home, or at least stay close to home. The American Automobile Association, which typically issues holiday travel estimates, didn’t bother this year because travel is expected to be minimal due to COVID-19.

In Kingman, public pools and other aquatics facilities will open for the season starting Monday, May 25 with attendance limits and social distancing requirements in place. Pool hours are 1-5 p.m.

Memorial Day ceremonies reported to the Miner will be modified to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dean W. Reiter Detachment of the Kingman Marine Corps League will hold a short memorial service – no speeches this year – at 10 a.m. Monday, May 25 at Kingman Veterans Park in downtown Kingman. Participants will be asked to practice social distancing, and masks will be provided for those without.

Masks and social distancing are also recommended at Mountainview Cemetery, where the American Legion Swaskegame Post 14 of Kingman will place flags on veterans’ graves at 6 a.m., and hold a memorial ceremony at 11 a.m.

The federal Bureau of Land Management asks visitors to follow state and local public health guidance, come prepared, be flexible and respect other users as well as natural and cultural resources while enjoying public lands.

“This Memorial Day, please take time to remember and honor those men and women who gave their lives to protect our nation and the values we hold dear. And if you do choose to get outside on your public lands with friends and family over the weekend, please do so responsibly and safely,” said BLM Deputy Director for Policy and Programs William Perry Pendley.

Area parks may be busy. Mohave County-owned Davis Camp on the Colorado River at Bullhead City has been attracting large crowds, forcing the Mohave County Supervisors to hire additional security, and forcing Parks Department officials to limit attendance. (See story below.)

(Information provided by City of Kingman and the Bureau of Land Management. Miner reporter Agata Popeda contributed.)