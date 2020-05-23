Tickets available for 2018 Elantra GT, will benefit Kingman's Club for YOUth
KINGMAN – Martin Swanty Hyundai has donated a vehicle to the Club for YOUth’s capital campaign for a new and expanded facility.
The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT comes with approximately 13,000 miles. Donnie Ward, owner-partner at Martin Swanty Hyundai, said the vehicle has never been owned, and was instead used as a company vehicle. He said it is well-equipped.
“We’ve just always supported what used to be the Boys and Girls Club and now is the Club for YOUth,” Ward said. “We support our local community.”
Bill Ward, CEO at the Club for YOUth, said 5,000 tickets are being sold for $20 apiece, or $100 for six. Proceeds go toward the club’s capital campaign, which will see the construction of two education centers and the purchase of property for an outdoors space.
To purchase a ticket, contact the club at 928-718-0033, go to Martin Swanty Hyundai at 4180 Stockton Hill Road or go to Deana Nelson’s State Farm Insurance location at 3880 Stockton Hill Road No. 106.
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Christopher Pimienta found, on his way home
- New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off
- 3 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19
- National Weather Service issues Red Flag fire warning for Kingman area for May 18
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Kingman area records 3 new COVID-19 cases
- Mohave County COVID case count clears 250
- Kingman area COVID-19 count creeps toward 200
- Kingman records 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday evening
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County’s coronavirus case count continues to rise
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count now in triple digits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: