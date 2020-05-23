OFFERS
Tickets available for 2018 Elantra GT, will benefit Kingman's Club for YOUth

Tickets are being sold for this 2018 Elantra GT to benefit the Club for YOUth’s capital campaign. (Club for YOUth photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: May 23, 2020 3:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Martin Swanty Hyundai has donated a vehicle to the Club for YOUth’s capital campaign for a new and expanded facility.

The 2018 Hyundai Elantra GT comes with approximately 13,000 miles. Donnie Ward, owner-partner at Martin Swanty Hyundai, said the vehicle has never been owned, and was instead used as a company vehicle. He said it is well-equipped.

“We’ve just always supported what used to be the Boys and Girls Club and now is the Club for YOUth,” Ward said. “We support our local community.”

Bill Ward, CEO at the Club for YOUth, said 5,000 tickets are being sold for $20 apiece, or $100 for six. Proceeds go toward the club’s capital campaign, which will see the construction of two education centers and the purchase of property for an outdoors space.

To purchase a ticket, contact the club at 928-718-0033, go to Martin Swanty Hyundai at 4180 Stockton Hill Road or go to Deana Nelson’s State Farm Insurance location at 3880 Stockton Hill Road No. 106.

