Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 24
Weather  76.0° weather icon
Mohave County COVID=19 case count reaches 299

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 24, 2020 7:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – The coronavirus case count in Mohave County has grown to nearly 300 and another Kingman area resident has died from complications stemming from COVID-19.

The death, reported Saturday evening by the Mohave County Department of Public Health, was an adult in the 90 and over age range. It was one of four new cases, including two in the sprawling Kingman service area.

There have now been 299 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in the county, including 205 cases and 23 deaths in the Kingman area. The Lake Havasu City service area has experience 59 cases and nine deaths, while 26 cases and one death have been logged in the Bullhead City service area. There have also been nine cases confirmed in the communities in the Arizona strip.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Service, 4,274 county residents have been tested for the virus. As of Monday, May 18, 73 patients from Mohave County had recovered from the virus, according to Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley. Recovery figures are updated weekly.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 16,039 cases and 799 deaths at 7 a.m. Sunday, May 24. At the same time, Reuters was reporting more than 1.6 million cases and nearly 97,000 deaths nationwide.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

