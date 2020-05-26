Mohave County sets 1-week high with 69 new COVID-19 cases

KINGMAN – Mohave County set a one-week high for the number of new COVID-19 cases, with 69 positive tests from May 19-25, according to figures compiled by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

The 69 new cases were the most since the week of May 5-11, when 61 cases were logged.

There have now been 324 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county since the first case was recorded on March 24. Cases have been clustered in the 65 and over age range (128) and the 20-44 age range (102). There have been 201 cases of females contracting the virus, and 123 male patients.

The county reports that 98 patients have recovered.

There have also been 35 deaths in the county, with four reported between Saturday, May 23 and Tuesday, May 25, including two from the sprawling Kingman service area. One of the local deceased patients was in the 79-79 age range, while the other was in the 90-and-above age range.

The Kingman area leads the county in cases with 210, including 24 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,629 county residents have been tested for the virus.

At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, AZDHS was reporting 16,783 cases and 807 deaths statewide. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and over 98,000 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.