Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, May 26
Weather  74.0° weather icon
Kingman is having a heat wave

City pools should be popular this week with high temperatures of over 100 degrees in the forecast. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 5:43 p.m.

KINGMAN – Are you ready for the summer?

Right on schedule, summer temperatures will bake the Kingman area with daytime temperatures topping off at 100 degrees or more.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Kingman area from 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 until 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 as temperatures are forecast to reach 100 degrees.

Wednesday’s high will be around 100 degrees, with winds of 5 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 22 mph. The temperature will drop to around 68 degrees overnight, before the high heat returns the next day.

Thursday, May 28 is forecast to be warmer than Wednesday at 101 degrees. Winds will again blow up to 15 mph, and gust as high as 21 mph. Thursday’s low will be around 69 degrees.

Friday, May 27, will also be a scorcher, with a forecast high of near 101 degrees.

NWS wrote that the warning comes as dangerously hot conditions for late May are expected, along with record to near-record high temperatures.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” NWS wrote on its website.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in air conditioning and out of the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Those choosing to spend time outside are encouraged to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening. Lightweight and loose-fitting clothing should be worn when possible, and frequent rest breaks should be taken in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

Weekend temperatures will be just slightly lower, with a high of 98 degrees forecast for Saturday, May 30, and 97 degrees for Sunday, May 31.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

