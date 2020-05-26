Kingman Miner May 27 Adoption Spotlight: Christopher

OFFERS
Tue, May 26
May 27 Adoption Spotlight: Christopher

Christopher is good at just about everything he tries. Get to know Christopher at https://www.childrensheartgallery.org/profile/christopher and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 4:09 p.m.

These are Arizona’s children. Christopher is good at just about everything he tries. A great athlete who loves playing sports and staying active, his other passions include Pokémon and art – especially drawing. He’s also an excellent math student who loves robotics club and Legos club at school. Get to know Christopher and other adoptable children at kdminer.com/adoption.

