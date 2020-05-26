OFFERS
Mohave County has 2nd highest jobless rate in state

Mohave County had the second-highest jobless rate in the state in April, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 26, 2020 4:10 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County’s unemployment rate in April was 18.4%, the 14th highest rate of Arizona’s 15 counties.

That compares to a 5.5% jobless rate a year ago in the county, and a 7.7% rate in March, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.

Jobless rates in neighboring counties in Arizona were 13.8% in Yavapai, 16.9% in Coconino and 8.5% in La Paz.

The statewide rate was 12.6%, and the national rate was 14.7%, both rising dramatically as the pandemic-related shutdowns took effect. They were 6.1% and 4.4% respectively in March.

Only Yuma County, with a rate of 23.1%, had a higher jobless rate than Mohave, according to state figures released last week.

Greenlee County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 5.3%. Maricopa, the most populous county in the state, had a 12.3% jobless rate in April.

