Mohave County has 2nd highest jobless rate in state
KINGMAN – Mohave County’s unemployment rate in April was 18.4%, the 14th highest rate of Arizona’s 15 counties.
That compares to a 5.5% jobless rate a year ago in the county, and a 7.7% rate in March, according to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
Jobless rates in neighboring counties in Arizona were 13.8% in Yavapai, 16.9% in Coconino and 8.5% in La Paz.
The statewide rate was 12.6%, and the national rate was 14.7%, both rising dramatically as the pandemic-related shutdowns took effect. They were 6.1% and 4.4% respectively in March.
Only Yuma County, with a rate of 23.1%, had a higher jobless rate than Mohave, according to state figures released last week.
Greenlee County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 5.3%. Maricopa, the most populous county in the state, had a 12.3% jobless rate in April.
- New Mohave County COVID-19 cases tapering off
- COVID-19 takes 2 more lives in Kingman, case count nears 300
- Mohave County residents ease into summer
- Mohave County COVID=19 case count reaches 299
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Mohave County-owned Davis Camp swamped by tourists
- Stockton Hill Road in Kingman to see additional safety measures
- Mohave County COVID case count clears 250
- Kingman area COVID-19 count creeps toward 200
- Kingman area records 3 new COVID-19 cases
- About 75 Mohave County workers have been quarantined
- Police shooting protested at Mohave County Sheriff’s Office
- Kingman adult dies at KRMC from COVID-19
- Epidemiologist: Kingman has 3 COVID-19 hot spots
- Mohave County Health Director: 2 who refused to isolate had virus
- Mohave County Sheriff Schuster says he won’t enforce Gov. Ducey’s orders
- Lake Mead National Recreation Area is back in business
- Virus continues to prey on elderly in Kingman area
- Mohave County COVID-19 case count now in triple digits
- Suspect killed in exchange of gunfire with Mohave County sheriff’s deputy
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: