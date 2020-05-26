Obituary | Jane Marie Wilson Greenawalt

Jane Marie Wilson Greenawalt - Aug. 12, 1938 – May 3, 2020

Jane Marie Wilson Greenawalt was called home by her Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Jane was born the daughter of William and Gertrude Smith on Aug. 12, 1938 in Los Angeles, California.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a son, Robert Wilson, and one brother and sister.

Jane is survived by her four sons, Bill Lee Francis Wilson, Sam Henry Wilson Jr., Jarome Glen Wilson, and Charles Eugene Greenawalt; as well as nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members and friends.

She spent the majority of her life in California, as well as Denver, Colorado, Hesperia, California, and Riverside, California before relocating to Mohave County, Arizona, where she resided for several years in Bullhead City, the Kingman area, and most recently in Lake Havasu City.

She favored being outdoors in her early years as she became involved with the Cub Scout and Boy Scout organizations in Chino, California.

Jane was an exceptional and extraordinary painter and developed a passion as a young girl.

She attended Citrus College in Azusa, California and later enjoyed teaching others to paint as well.

Jane was commissioned to paint murals for both Harrah’s and the Edgewater Casino in Laughlin, Nevada.

She worked at both the Edgewater and Colorado Belle casinos for several years.

Even after suffering a stroke that left her paralyzed on her right side in 2010, her strong spirit and determination didn’t let her paralysis stop her from painting.

She taught herself to paint with her left hand and kept right on going.

She won Best in Class and Best in Show for two of her paintings at the Mohave County Fair within the past two years.

Aside from the infinite love for her sons, she loved and served her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her love and caring for everyone she met will live on forever as an example to others of how God’s purpose for her was to spread love to others. Jane’s spirit will always remain in the hearts of all who love her.

Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

