Obituary | Kimberly Marie Mandery

Kimberly Marie Mandery, 28, of Golden Valley passed away peacefully in Tempe, Arizona on May 9, 2020.

She was born on April 7, 1992 in Robinsdale, Minnesota to Renae Mandery.

Kim lived a full life, however short, by bringing happiness to whoever she encountered.

We will miss that never-ending smile and joy for life she had.

She is survived by her Uncle Glen and Aunt Tammy.

Kim was preceded in death by her mother Renae and grandmother Patricia.

A private Celebration of Life, with live streaming, will be held at Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home, Kingman, Arizona.

If you are interested in viewing the live streaming, please contact the family.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.

To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.