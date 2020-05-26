OFFERS
Obituary | Mary Ann Boros

Mary Ann Boros

Mary Ann Boros

Originally Published: May 26, 2020 5:11 p.m.

It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ann Boros, announces her passing after a period of illness, on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the age of 78.

Mary Ann was a devoted wife, nurturing mother and very kind hearted woman.

After retiring from her teaching career, Mary Ann and her husband established two Adult Foster Care Assisted Living Homes.

Mary Ann was predeceased by their daughter; Michelle (Troy).

Mary Ann will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 39 years, John; and children, Kathy (Gary), Danny (Lucia), Kristen, Michael and Jason (Fines).

Mary Ann will also be fondly remembered by their 17 grandchildren, Klarke, Kasey, Kristopher, David and his two sisters, Derek, Krista, Justin, Johnny, Angelina, Brenden, Ashley, Jackie, Gabriella (Gabby), Isabelle (Izzy) and Elizabeth (Cha Cha).

She will also be remembered by her 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Marlene, Sheryl, Amber, Jesse, Kerry, Kassidy, Olivia, Kali Jo, Richard and Kimberlynn.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Ted Zegarra and Dr. Adam Braze for their service.

There will be no funeral or viewing due to COVID-19.

There will be a private family gathering.

