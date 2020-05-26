Obituary | Raymond S. Graham Jr.

Raymond S. Graham Jr. was born Sept. 22, 1973 and sadly left us May 9, 2020.

Raymond, who went by Ray, was a selfless, humble man.

He always helped family and friends if he was able.

He was a hard worker no matter if it was at work or at home.

He was a wonderful son, a great father and uncle, and loved being a papa.

Family was everything to him.

Ray leaves behind his wife, Carlina Graham; and his children, Taylor, Sharon, William, Olivia and Brian; along with his grandchildren, his numerous nieces and nephews, and his three sisters whom he loved dearly.

He was the best husband ever My Honey Bunches of Oats.

I WOULD RATHER BE KISSING YOU THAN MISSING YOU.