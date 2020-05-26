Only 3 positives from 377 virus tests in Lake Havasu City

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Of 377 individuals tested for the coronavirus in Lake Havasu City on May 16, only three tested positive for COVID-19. Two of those individuals were residents of La Paz County. Results are still pending from five tests, according to Sonora Quest Laboratories.

Free drive-thru testing was also provided at Kingman and Bullhead City earlier in the month.

The company also announced that up to 25,000 COVID-19 diagnostic swab and antibody serology testing will be conducted in Arizona’s 147 long-term care facilities.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), outcomes among patients with COVID-19 in the United States indicate that the fatality rate is as high as 27% in persons age 85 or older.

“Protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable residents is a top priority of the Arizona Department of Health Services, and we know that residents of long-term care facilities are at a higher risk for serious complications and death from COVID-19,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. “It is critical that we can test the residents of these facilities and the staff that care for them. With the help of Sonora Quest, Arizona has expanded the capacity to test more people and I appreciate their partnership.”



The initial launch will focus on skilled nursing facilities that are certified through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and/or licensed through Arizona, including facilities in tribal nations.

“The residents in long-term care facilities are the most vulnerable with a far higher death rate per capita when exposed to COVID-19, but have a lower rate of testing than any other sector in our state,” said Dave Dexter, president and CEO of Sonora Quest.

AZDHS will work diligently with all 147 facilities to ensure they have access to the testing they need for their staff and residents. Facilities do not need to request testing, and additionally, residents and staff within the facility have the option to opt out, the news release noted.

Testing will be conducted at Sonora Quest’s Tempe-based lab, and results will be reported to the facilities directly, as well as to AZDHS, within five to seven days of collection.

Information provided by Sonora Quest Laboratories