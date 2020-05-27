OFFERS
2 more Kingman area residents die from COVID-19

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 27, 2020 8:46 a.m.

KINGMAN – Two Kingman-area residents, one an adult in the 50-59 age range and another age 70-79, have died from complications of the coronavirus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced the evening of Tuesday, May 26. A Lake Havasu City-area patient in the 70-79 age range also succumbed.

That brings the death toll in Mohave County to 38, including 28 in the sprawling Kingman service area.

The county also reported four new cases – three in the Bullhead City service area and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

There have now been 210 confirmed cases in Kingman, 61 cases and seven deaths in Lake Havasu City, and 48 in Bullhead City with three deaths. Nine cases have been identified in the Arizona Strip.

The county reports that as of Monday, May 25, 98 county patients have recovered from the virus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,629 county residents have been tested.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 16,783 cases and 807 deaths at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 27. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting 1,687,449 cases and 98,834 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.

