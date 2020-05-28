17 new Mohave County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday, May 27

KINGMAN – There were 17 more COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health the evening of Wednesday, May 27, more than half of which were from the Bullhead City service area.

In addition to the 17 new cases, two more deaths were also recorded, both from previously reported cases. One death involved a person in the 50-59 age range from the Kingman service area, while the other was in the 90 and older range and from the Bullhead City area.

Three new cases were reported from the Kingman service area. Two are recovering at home and linked to another case, with one in the 19-29 age range and the other in the 60-69 range. The third case is under investigation, and involves a person in the 30-39 range.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

Eight of the 11 new Bullhead City cases are recovering at home and linked to another case. Two are in the 60-69 range, two are in the 70-79 range, three are in the 80-89 range and one is in the 90 and older range. The remaining three Bullhead cases are under investigation, and are individuals in the 30-39, 40-49 and 70-79 age ranges.

The final three new cases are from the Lake Havasu City area. One is in the 30-39 range and hospitalized, another is in the 40-49 range and recovering at home, and the third is in the 80-89 range and under investigation.

There have now been 345 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mohave County along with 40 deaths. There are 213 cases in the Kingman area including 29 deaths, 64 in Lake Havasu City with seven deaths, 59 in Bullhead City and four deaths, and nine cases in the Arizona Strip.

The county reports that as of Monday, May 25, 98 county patients have recovered from the virus. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 4,861 county residents have been tested.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 17,262 cases and 831 deaths at 8 a.m. Thursday, May 28. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.7 million cases and over 100,000 deaths.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.