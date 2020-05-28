OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, May 28
First COVID-19 case at county detention facility recorded

An inmate at the Mohave County Detention facility has tested positive for the coronavirus. (File photo by Tim Gardner/For the Miner)

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 10:35 a.m.

KINGMAN - An inmate at the Mohave County jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the first case of the virus recorded at the facility.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a male in mate in the 30-40 age range tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, May 26.

The inmate, who came into jail custody earlier this month from outside the state, is housed in medical isolation, and has shown “no signs or symptoms of the virus,” MCSO wrote in a news release. He will continue to be monitored and treatment will be provided as necessary.

As a new prisoner, the inmate was in a restrictive housing unit at the jail, and tested a part of a new jail protocol.

“Our protocol for all new intake prisoners involves a quarantine process wherein they are monitored and assessed for symptoms daily while housed in a restrictive housing unit. This process allows us an opportunity to prevent the introduction of the coronavirus to our existing inmate population”, said Captain Don Bischoff. “We recently added to our process a testing component that would allow more efficient use of the available bed space for new prisoners who remain in custody after their initial court hearing.”

Bischoff said since early March inmates and staff “have gone to great lengths to prevent the introduction of the virus to the jail. Those steps include a screening process following CDC guidelines for all jail staff and new arrests, as well as any person entering the secure area of the facility”, said Bischoff.

Jail administration is identifying any staff and inmates who may have been in close contact with the infected inmate. There are potentially as many as 10 people – jail medical and custody staff, and several inmates -- who are considered a “close contact” case, the news release noted.

Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said jail administration is working closely with the Mohave County Department of Public Health as well as the inmate healthcare provider to ensure the safety of our jail staff, the inmates, and our community.”

