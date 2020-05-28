OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Improvements planned for Burro Creek Campground near Kingman

The Bureau of Land Management will be renovating restrooms at Burro Creek Campground off Highway 93 south of Kingman. (Photo by Casey Jones/Kingman Miner)

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 4:21 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Bureau of Land Management will begin a four-month restroom renovation project at Burro Creek Campground on June 6, improving facilities built in 1991.

The project updates plumbing, water, septic and vent lines, and replaces interior fixtures such as toilets, stall partitions, sinks, fountains, doors and mirrors, the BLM wrote in a news release.

External improvements include a new roof and solar panels for downward shielded lights.

Temporary restrooms will be available and water service may be interrupted. Call 928-718-3700 for current information.

“Improvements like these are part of BLM’s priority to enhance the recreational experience on public lands in Kingman,” said Amanda Dodson, BLM Kingman Field Office manager.

Burro Creek Campground is 72 miles south of Kingman between Wikieup and Wickenburg on Highway 93. It features a campground, picnic area, desert garden, day hiking and backpacking opportunities.

Information provided by BLM

