Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 29
Kingman to receive $3.5M from federal CARES Act

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: May 28, 2020 5:01 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will receive nearly $3.5 million from the newly created AZCares Fund, an effort that will see a total of nearly $600 million go to local Arizona governments and nonprofit organizations.

Cities, towns and counties that did not receive direct funding from the U.S. Treasury as part of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will receive a direct allocation from the state, the city wrote in a news release. The allocation is based on 2019 census data, and Kingman will receive close to $3.5 million.

“Our office has met with mayors and county leaders to hear directly how COVID-19 is impacting their communities, and this plan delivers for them,” Gov. Doug Ducey was quoted as saying in the release. “It maximizes flexibility and prioritizes getting dollars quickly to where they’re needed most.

Local governments can use the money to cover regular payroll costs of public health and public safety personnel, making money available for use elsewhere.

“Kingman is working to protect residents and to facilitate business success as we reopen,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in the release. “As we work to re-energize our economy and keep people safe, these dollars will go a long way.”

Miles thanked Ducey for incorporating the input of local mayors and county leaders.

