Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 29
Laughlin casinos scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 4

Casinos in Laughlin, Nevada, including the Edgewater shown above, are expected to reopen on Thursday, June 4. (Photo by Eddie Maloney, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2zILg4z

Brandon Messick For The Miner
Originally Published: May 28, 2020 4:47 p.m.

LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Laughlin, Nevada is scheduled to make a comeback next week with a planned Thursday, June 4 opening.

“Laughlin has long been a popular destination for summer getaways to take in watersports on the Colorado River and the excitement of the casinos,” said Sean Hammond, vice president and general manager of Laughlin’s popular Aquarius and Edgewater casino venues. “We look forward to reopening in time for people to enjoy their trips to Laughlin while providing a safe, healthy atmosphere.”

According to Hammond, the crisis has had a significant impact on the organization’s first-quarter revenues, and with a total loss of earnings during the months of April and May, the crisis will be reflected in the casinos’ earnings for 2020.

“Every destination is a little different,” Hammond said. “Las Vegas isn’t as reliant on gaming as an industry (as Laughlin is), with its other businesses and entertainment. But when you look across the board, I think the crisis has had a negative impact for everyone.”

According to casino officials, the reopening will come with discounts as much as 45% on hotel reservations at the casinos as customers make their return in June. Under order from Nevada authorities, those hotels will be limited to 50% capacity to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus infection.

The Aquarius, Edgewater and other casinos owned by Golden Entertainment, Inc, announced that broad safety measures will be implemented to ensure the safety of employees and patrons during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Enhanced sanitation protocols will be adopted at each location’s casino floors, restaurants, bars, elevators and hotel rooms.

“It won’t be a normal casino operation, as it was before,” Hammond said. “But we’re slowly easing into the new normal, as far as what the Nevada Gaming Control Board will allow, and what customers are willing to accept. I’m optimistic. I know there’s a lot of doom and gloom out there, but people want to get back.”

According to Golden Entertainment, some areas of the Aquarius and Edgewater facilities will be closed during the initial reopening phase, but most of those locations’ restaurants and casino floors will reopen next week.

“The entire country has never been shut down for anything like this in its history, and people are done with it,” Hammond said. “There’s a growing demand. We’ll have to be smart, and we’ll have to be careful, but things should get back to a new normal.”

