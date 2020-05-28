Mohave County Sheriff’s Office boating divison had busy weekend

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to three non-injury boating collisions with heavy damage, three injury boating collisions with moderate injuries and a number of other calls on county waterways during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MCSO wrote in a news release that in addition to the above calls, it responded to 11 medical calls and 16 boater assists. Deputies contacted 266 boaters for various reasons, and of those contacts, 203 warnings were given and 10 citations were issued.

There were two separate “critical” incidents that involved subjects voluntarily jumping from unanchored boats. Due to high winds, the boats began to blow away and the subjects began to struggle while swimming.

In both cases, the subjects were pulled from the water by passing boaters. MCSO said throwable flotation devices were not used in either incident.

“Arizona law requires that any watercraft, except kayaks, over 16 feet in length, have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved throwable flotation device on board, and that it be in good and serviceable condition, and available for immediate and effective use,” MCSO wrote.

Information provided by MCSO