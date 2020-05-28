OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, May 29
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office boating divison had busy weekend

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Divison of Boating Safety contacted 266 boaters and issued 203 warnings and 10 citations over the Memorial Day weekend. (MCSO photo)

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Divison of Boating Safety contacted 266 boaters and issued 203 warnings and 10 citations over the Memorial Day weekend. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 4:49 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of Boating Safety responded to three non-injury boating collisions with heavy damage, three injury boating collisions with moderate injuries and a number of other calls on county waterways during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

MCSO wrote in a news release that in addition to the above calls, it responded to 11 medical calls and 16 boater assists. Deputies contacted 266 boaters for various reasons, and of those contacts, 203 warnings were given and 10 citations were issued.

There were two separate “critical” incidents that involved subjects voluntarily jumping from unanchored boats. Due to high winds, the boats began to blow away and the subjects began to struggle while swimming.

In both cases, the subjects were pulled from the water by passing boaters. MCSO said throwable flotation devices were not used in either incident.

“Arizona law requires that any watercraft, except kayaks, over 16 feet in length, have a U.S. Coast Guard-approved throwable flotation device on board, and that it be in good and serviceable condition, and available for immediate and effective use,” MCSO wrote.

Information provided by MCSO

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Nine boaters arrested for operating under the influence
1 drowning, 2 OUIs, 0 DUIs reported by law enforcement over Fourth of July weekend
Boating OUI message making an impact
Relatively quiet Memorial Day weekend opens travel season
Mohave County has a relatively tame July 4 weekend
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State