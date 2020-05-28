OFFERS
Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District institutes burn ban

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 has instituted a burn ban, and rescinded any open burn permits issued in the past 30 days. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 4:19 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District 1 has instituted a burn ban in light of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ decision to issue Stage 2 fire restrictions throughout the county.

NACFD wrote in a news release that the ban includes the prohibition of the sale of consumer fireworks. It also rescinds any open burn permits that have been issued by the district in the past 30 days.

No burn permit applications will be accepted until further notice.

Information provided by NACFD

