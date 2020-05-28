OFFERS
Obituary | Diane Anderson

Diane Anderson

Originally Published: May 28, 2020 4:37 p.m.

Diane Anderson, 67, passed away on April 26, 2020, with family by her side in Kingman, Arizona. She was born in Boyonne, New Jersey on June 14, 1952. Diane spent her younger years in Texas and moved to Arizona in her twenties. She met and married Rufus Anderson on June 30, 1978. She had three children. Diane loved spending time with family and friends. She spent most of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members. Diane is survived by her sisters, Darlene Pennington and Doniece Hollingsworth; daughter, Rachel Brann; son, Ryan Anderson; and grandchildren, Charity Brann, Austin Brann, Isabella Ortiz and Nakaio Apuna.

Heaven gained another angel.

A memorial services will be held at Hope City Church on June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW, 2826 Wikieup Ave.

