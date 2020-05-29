Another 19 COVID-19 cases recorded in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another 19 cases of COVID-19, including 10 in the Bullhead City service area, were confirmed by the Mohave County Department of Public Health late Thursday, May 28.

Three of the new cases were in the sprawling Kingman service area, including two patients in the 30-39 age range and one age 40-49. They are in isolation and recovering at home. Two of the cases are linked to another new case, and a contact investigation is being conducted on the third, the county wrote in a news release.

The new cases raise the county’s case count to 364, including 40 deaths. According to the release, the Kingman area has experienced 216 cases, including 29 deaths. There are now 69 confirmed cases and four deaths in Bullhead City, 70 cases and seven deaths in Lake Havasu City, and nine cases in the Arizona Strip.

The county reports that as of Monday, May 25, 98 county patients have recovered from the virus.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 5,271 Mohave County residents have been tested, and 369 cases and 42 deaths have been recorded.

Statewide, AZDHS was reporting 18,466 cases and 885 deaths at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29. Nationwide, Reuters was reporting more than 1.7 million cases and 101,000 deaths.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of patients recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

Health officials recommend that Arizonans who go out in public wear a mask to protect others, and maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others.