Obituary | Christina Marie Cave

Christina Marie Cave was born April 1, 1988 in Kingman, Arizona to Jeffrey Cave and Christine Flores. Our “BooBoo” went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was 32 years old.

Christina grew up in Kingman, Arizona where she was raised by her dad, Jeff and her grandmother Clairann. Her Grandma Clairann was dear to her heart, and she made sure she always knew. She dedicated her high school years to playing softball, where she met most of her lifelong friends. She graduated from high school in 2006. Christina had a heart of gold and her smile could light up any room. Her laugh was infections, especially when you got her together with her sisters and cousins. She established herself in Bullhead City, Arizona where she welcomed her baby girl Lilianna in August 2018. Lilianna was the light of her life. Christina was also an adored employee at Target, where her coworkers thought highly of her.

While we are heartbroken that she leaves behind her precious child, we find peace in knowing that she will be reunited with her Dad who she missed terribly.

Christina is survived by her daughter; Lilianna, mother; Christine Flores, Paternal grandmother; Clairann Cave, sisters; Marisa (Chris) Perea and Dasani Cave, uncles; John (Stacey) Cave and Jim (Regina) Cave as well as her cousins; Justin (Jennifer) Cave, Ashley (John ) Long, Haley and Jacob Cave.

She is preceded in death by her father; Jeffrey Cave and her paternal grandfather; Moe Cave.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.