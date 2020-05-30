Kingman Downtown Infrastructure Design project surveying begins Monday, June 1

KINGMAN – Surveying for the city’s Downtown Infrastructure Design project is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1. No street closures will be necessary.

City-hired consultants will gather data from storefronts, streets and curbs on Beale Street between First and Sixth streets starting Monday. No traffic control will be necessary, however, personnel will be on sidewalks and in other areas.

Streets, signs and pavement markings, way-finding signs, traffic signals, lighting and more will receive attention, according to the proposal submitted by Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. of Georgia. The city is also looking at utilizing solar lighting downtown as opposed to hard-wired.

“We are happy to be moving forward with this project,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in a release. “The goal is to enhance the street to provide a safe, attractive, comfortable street that connects bicyclists, pedestrians and vehicular users to several destinations along Beale Street.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman