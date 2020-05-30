OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, May 31
Weather  82.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Downtown Infrastructure Design project surveying begins Monday, June 1

Streets, signs and pavement markings, way-finding signs, traffic signals and more will receive attention once the Downtown Infrastructure Design project begins Monday, June 1. (Miner file photo)

Streets, signs and pavement markings, way-finding signs, traffic signals and more will receive attention once the Downtown Infrastructure Design project begins Monday, June 1. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 5:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – Surveying for the city’s Downtown Infrastructure Design project is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1. No street closures will be necessary.

City-hired consultants will gather data from storefronts, streets and curbs on Beale Street between First and Sixth streets starting Monday. No traffic control will be necessary, however, personnel will be on sidewalks and in other areas.

Streets, signs and pavement markings, way-finding signs, traffic signals, lighting and more will receive attention, according to the proposal submitted by Wood Environmental and Infrastructure Solutions Inc. of Georgia. The city is also looking at utilizing solar lighting downtown as opposed to hard-wired.

“We are happy to be moving forward with this project,” Kingman Mayor Jen Miles said in a release. “The goal is to enhance the street to provide a safe, attractive, comfortable street that connects bicyclists, pedestrians and vehicular users to several destinations along Beale Street.”

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Kingman City Council sticks with streetscape plans
City of Kingman happenings
Highway 68 work starts on Monday
Asphalt replacement set for this week
Bank Street work starts this week
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State