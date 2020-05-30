OFFERS
Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission to discuss zoning ordinance update

Those wishing to submit public comments for the Wednesday, June 3 meeting of the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission are instructed to contact the City Clerk’s Office. (Miner file photo)

Those wishing to submit public comments for the Wednesday, June 3 meeting of the City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission are instructed to contact the City Clerk's Office. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 30, 2020 5:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission will meet electronically due to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3.

To submit a public comment for the meeting contact the City Clerk’s Office by 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 3. Comments are accepted in written or audio format, .wav or .mp4. Audio comments must be under three minutes. Submit comments at ameredith@cityofkingman.gov or drop them off at the clerk’s office at 310 N. Fourth St.

The agenda includes an update on the city’s zoning ordinance update performed by Lisa Wise Consulting. The presentation will cover the progress of the update, an overview of the administrative draft, a discussion on legal issues regarding signs, and an overview of form-based codes.

View the meeting at https://bit.ly/2TVS71l or on Channel 4.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

